Saturday, November 4, 2017, 06:14

Nico Darmanin sings

The Three Palaces Festival continues tomorrow with a concert by Maltese tenor Nico Darmanin.

Based in London, Darmanin has studied with Gillian Zammit at the Royal College of Music, the National Opera Studio and the Accademia Rossiniana in Pesaro.

He has recorded a world premiere of Massenet songs with Richard Bonynge and has worked with renowned artists.

For tomorrow’s recital, Darmanin will be treating audiences to songs by Schumann, Batting, Liszt, Massenet and Gounod.

The concert will be held tomorrow at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta, at 8pm. For tickets and more information, log on to www.3palacesfestival.com.

