Saturday, November 4, 2017, 06:02

Fashion show in aid of charity

A fashion show held today will collect donations in aid of Dar Ġużeppa Debono in Gozo.

Professional dressmaker VickyAnn Xuereb is presenting her couture collection Still I Rise, which aims to empower women to move through life with passion and zest.

The Church NGO located in Għajnsielem caters and provides help for single mothers and fathers and promotes the value of life from conception and the importance of healthy relationships.

The event is taking place today at the Cittadella Cultural Centre in Victoria at 7.30pm. Entrance is by invite only. For reservations, call 7909 4896.

