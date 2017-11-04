Brass and winds concert

A musical concert titled Essential Sounds of Brass and Winds will be held this evening in Nadur.

The concert forms part of the November Music Festival organised by the Mnarja Philharmonic Society under the Ministry for Gozo NGO Assistance Sheme.

Trumpeter Jason Camilleri, clarinettist Marvin Grech and tenor Georg Zammit will perform famous musical pieces for trumpet, cornet, clarinet and arias for tenor voice.

The band will be under the musical direction of Jonathan Borg, conductor of the Armed Forces of Malta Band.

The concert is being held today at 7.30pm at the Mnarja Band Club Theatre in Nadur. Entrance is free of charge. For more information send an e-mail to: [email protected].