Autumn edition of artisan market at Ħagar Qim

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co. in collaboration with Heritage Malta is organising the autumn edition of the Malta Artisan Market at Ochre Hall, Ħagar Qim, today and tomorrow.

Small independent businesses, artists and craftspeople trading a range of artisanal quality goods including woodworks, jewellery and accessories, local delicacies, ceramics, candles and filigree will take part. Highlights include premium artisan loose leave teas, beautifully illustrated Maltese iconic landmarks and porcelain functional ware.

The market will be open from 10am to 5pm. Entrance is free of charge. For more information, send an e-mail to: [email protected], visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or the Facebook page MaltaArtisanMarkets.