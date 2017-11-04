Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Solar panels are silhouetted by the rising sun in Gharghur on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Protestors symbolically censor themselves with tape at the demonstration organised by the Civil Society in Sliema on October 29. The demonstration was organised in the wake of the assassination of Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia 3 weeks ago. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Demonstrators hold up mobile phones at the demonstration organised by the Civil Society in Sliema on October 29. The demonstration was organised in the wake of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia 3 weeks ago. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Demonstrators hold up mobile phones at the demonstration organised by the Civil Society in Sliema on October 29. The demonstration was organised in the wake of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia 3 weeks ago. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An abandoned cemetery and the Cathedral Church of Mdina engulfed with grey dark clouds on October 28. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two women make crows out of bay leaves in Castile Square, Valletta during a protest called Occupy Castile on October 28. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A couple and their dog sit on a bench in Castile Square in Valletta near tents set up during a protest called Occupy Castile on October 28. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta’s Liam McKay, (left) tries to beat Belgium’s Sekou Sidibe during their UEFA U17 Championship at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Belgium’s Artuur Zutterman, (right) gets a shot passed Malta’s Alex Satariano during their UEFA U17 Championship at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Belgium’s Killian Sardella, (centre) protects the ball during their UEFA U17 Championship against Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Belgium’s Sekou Sidibe, (left) is brought down by Malta’s Liam McKay during their UEFA U17 Championship at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Players compete for the ball during Malta's match against Belgium in the UEFA U17 Championship at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A boy plays on the beach in Gnejna on a sunny day on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A couple enjoy the sun on the beach in Gnejna on a sunny day on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man walks along the waters edge in Gnejna on a sunny day on October 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pink balloons are hung inside the Health Ministry as awareness for Pink October on October 30. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A toppled crane balances precariously after the road underneath one of its legs collapsed in Bahar ic-Caghaq on October 30. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Occupy Justice protestors gather outside the Parliament building in Valletta on October 30 demanding justice following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lady lights a candle during a protest organised by Occupy Justice outside Parliament on October 30 demanding justice following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People read a message projected on the Parliament walls in Valletta by Occupy Justice activists on October 30 demanding justice following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People read a message projected on the Parliament walls in Valletta by Occupy Justice activists on October 30 demanding justice following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The sun sets behind the parish church in Gharghur on October 31. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Cathedral Church of Mdina engulfed with grey dark clouds on October 28. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A triumphant Jean de Valette has his repaired sword re-attached on November 2, after a Russian teenager while posing for a photo in October, involuntarily damaged it. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Choir singers from all over the world explore Valletta during their four-day stay on November 2. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A beautiful ending sunset over Valetta on November 2. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A Valletta ginger cat forgets all about life s worries and engages in a spot of careful grooming on October 31. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Beautiful blue skies over Valletta on 31 October. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A girl wearing a mask intends to spook people in a horror house in Swieqi on Halloween on October 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two girls wearing a masks intend to spook people in a horror house in Swieqi on Halloween on October 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier