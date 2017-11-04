Company gives non-smokers extra week holiday

A marketing company in Tokyo has opted for a novel perk for its employees - an extra week's holiday for non-smokers.

Piala said the policy was introduced as a benefit for non-smokers to compensate for smoking breaks taken by colleagues.

About two-thirds of the staff do not smoke so the policy is proving popular, said corporate planning director Hirotaka Matsushima.

Smoking is still quite prevalent in Japan, with almost 20% of over-20s saying they smoke, but most office workers must do their puffing in designated smoking rooms and outdoor areas, and cities are gradually imposing limits on outdoor smoking in public areas.