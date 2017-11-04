Today's front pages

Daphne Caruana Galizia's funeral dominated the front pages of all today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reported that thousands gathered yesterday to bid farewell to the journalist at the Mosta parish church. It also reported that women in Malta earn almost half of what men get, the second-highest gap across the European Union.

In-Nazzjon quotes European Parliament president Antonio Tajani saying he wanted to know who carried out Ms Caruana Galizia's execution and who commissioned it. The newspaper also says that party councillors will be voting today for the new executive.

The Malta Independent shows a big picture of the coffin of the journalist being carried out of the Mosta church, including one of her sons.

L-orizzont said the chairman of the commission for persons with disability was seeking a wider discussion on intimate relationships. It also quotes a criminologist saying that domestic violence was on the increase.