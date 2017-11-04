No coup taking place in the PN, just natural turbulence - Delia

Adrian Delia was elected PN leader last September.

Adrian Delia played down the resistance shown towards his leadership, and rejected claims of a coup within the Nationalist Party.

"There is resistance and there are some concerns... it's evident that some people do not want to stray from their old habits. Let's remember it's the first time that an outsider is heading the party and resistance is normal,” the new PN leader said.

Dr Delia was being interviewed on the programme Għandi Xi Ngħid on Radju Malta.

He said the PN chose its new leader through a democratic process last September and he will refuse to adopt an antagonistic attitude towards his critics.

The rumours of internal rife within the PN grew after Nationalist MP and leadership contender Chris Said called for an independent inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, which was seen by many as a means to undermine Dr Delia's leadership.

The PN leader said it bothered him that Dr Said took the initiative to file the motion and make it public on his own volition but insisted there was “nothing more”.

“There is resistance, of course... and since you mention Chris Said, what I can say is that he was the loser of a contest and this happened when we said we would support each other, come what may."

He said the turbulent period within the PN is natural after two heavy electoral defeats - some will remain stubborn and unwilling to change their ways.

He rejected claims that he failed to show up for civil society protest in Valletta because he had been abandoned by MPs but simply because he had been informed that Ms Caruana Galizia’s family would not welcome his presence.

Asked whether he would have continued serving in the party with the same exposure as Simon Busuttil, despite stepping down as leader, Dr Delia replied cryptically: “I would have done what Lawrence Gonzi did.”

When presenter Andrew Azzopardi asked whether he felt Dr Busuttil was creating obstacles, Dr Delia replied, “people will judge that”, but pointed out that the former PN leader had every right to take part in public manifestations.

Delia on voters, tax returns

Dr Delia said the PN’s problem with the electorate was that it had distanced itself from voters.

He said a voter from Gozo had given him a good analysis of the PN - the party always won comfortably when it was in dialogue with people.

"When it forgot people when in government, it won by a whisker. When it hurt people, it lost in a big way."

The PN leader defended his reputation after it was reported that he paid no tax in 2015.

He said he had a pending issue on the rate of interest charged on unpaid taxes and will be paying his tax bill by the end of the year.

"But we have to see whether a 12% interest rate on deferred taxes is fair. But it is untrue that I evaded tax.”

Dr Delia went on to suggest that other people were evading taxes and when asked to name the persons he was referring to, he replied: "Let’s ask all MPs - all of them."

PN leader should open inquiry himself - PL

In a statement, the Labour Party said Dr Delia should himself order the inquiry in the wake of accusations of money laundering through drugs and prostitution levelled out against him by the slain journalist.



Dr Delia was quick to withdraw the libel cases he had started against Ms Caruana Galizia and in doing so, reduced the chances of the truth coming out, the PL said.

"Delia should understand he is no longer in a court room. Today he's in politics and people deserve to know the truth."