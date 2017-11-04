X

Saturday, November 4, 2017, 21:48

Gun-toting thief leaves massage parlour empty-handed

Armed man demanded cash, but woman refused

An armed thief's plans to rob a San Ġwann massage parlour were foiled earlier today when a headstrong employee refused to comply with his demands. 

Wearing a hoodie and armed with a gun, the thief entered the Triq l-Ewkaliptus establishment at around 8pm and ordered that the woman behind the counter hand over money. She refused and he fled the store empty-handed.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said. Investigations are ongoing. 

