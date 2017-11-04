From public swimming pool to hotel complex?

An artist’s impression of the proposed swimming pool complex.

A private company which signed a preliminary agreement with the Gozo Ministry to develop a large parcel of public land into a public swimming pool complex in Victoria, wants to develop the area into a fully-fledged hotel complex which will also include the pool, the Times of Malta is informed.

Sources close to the Gozo Ministry confirmed that negotiations are ongoing between GNI Limited, the Gozo Ministry and the Privatisation Unit so that apart from the originally planned swimming pool, the 5,000-square metre plot will also be developed into a 36-suite high-quality hotel with ancillary facilities including a spa.

It is not known whether the possibility of such a commercial development was included in the original request for proposals (RfP) issued by the Privatisation Unit in 2015, and which attracted only one proposal.

Originally, the government’s plan was to enter into a public-private partnership with a private company so that a new natatorium is developed in Gozo.

According to the RfP, the government is to concede a large plot of public land for a paltry annual rent and in return benefit from some 10 hours a week of ‘free’ use of the public pool.

Complaints have already reached the minister and many Gozitan hoteliers are not very amused with the way the situation is developing

The rest of the time was to be managed on a commercial basis by the private concessionaire and the government was to retain the right to ‘buy’ more swimming pool hours at commercial rates.

Despite that only one proposal was submitted, in November 2016 the Gozo Ministry, then headed by Anton Refalo, signed a memorandum of understanding to kick-start the project.

However, while the final concession agreement has not yet been signed, Times of Malta is informed that the original idea has been altered.

Instead of a pool complex, GNI Ltd has submitted plans, already green-lighted by the Planning Authority, to develop the land adjacent to the Gozo Sports Complex into a seven-storey hotel which would include the swimming pool originally requested in the RfP.

Asked to give details on the ongoing negotiations with GNI Ltd, which according to the MOU had to be concluded last May, Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana only said: “Negotiations about the concession agreement are still ongoing.”

Times of Malta is informed that Gozo hoteliers are very frustrated by how the swimming pool project is being turned into a fully-fledged commercial enterprise on public land.

“Complaints have already reached the minister and many Gozitan hoteliers are not very amused with the way the situation is developing,” the sources said.

“They are arguing that if the private company wants to develop a hotel, it should buy the land at real market value.”

In order for the land to be given for the swimming pool complex, a Parliamentary resolution has to be approved.

Asked whether the MOU which had a six-month time-frame has been extended, the Gozo Ministry did not reply.