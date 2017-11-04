Former Labour MP Anthony Zammit dies aged 67
'When my time comes, I hope to have his courage' - Sant
Updated 7.35pm - Added Alfred Sant comments
Surgeon and former Labour Party MP Anthony Zammit has died aged 67.
Prof. Zammit, a PL MP between 2008 and 2013, spent decades working within the surgical field and teaching medical students at the University of Malta. He was the surgeon who operated on then-PL leader Alfred Sant in late 2007.
Dr Sant said news of Prof. Zammit's passing filled him with sadness.
"He was a genuine friend," he said. "Without his skill, gentleness and attention I would not have survived."
Dr Sant said that when he visited him some weeks ago he found his friend "solid, resigned and as lucid as ever."
"When my time comes, I hope to have his courage," he said.
In a statement offering condolences, the Labour Party highlighted his illustrious medical history and noted that he was also a patron of local culture and historical heritage.
The Nationalist Party also offered its condolences to Prof. Zammit's family, as did parliamentary Speaker Anġlu Farrugia.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.