Transport option

During the run-up to the takeover of bus routes from the private owner-driver operators, I remember one official was reported as saying they were scraping the existing routes and would look at traffic needs to establish new ones. At the time, I through it was a good idea. How wrong we were.

What we failed to realise is that people built their lives and jobs around the existing bus routes. With these routes removed, and the problems of the bus company operations, people were left with the only recourse available: provide their own transport, resulting in the traffic chaos we see today.

I can see a solution but it isnot simple.

Uber and other taxi apps/websites provide a single user with a means of transport from point A to point B. The solution is to use a service like Uber but instead of one person ‘chartering’ one vehicle we would move to having many people chartering a single bus or minibus. Pickup and drop-off points would need to be defined but the route could be decided on the day, depending on road conditions. Fees would be paid in advance.

The first task is to get people to inform the app/website when they travel. With enough people registered, the transport companies could tender (to the registered users) for the routes most suited for their operations.

Alas, this solution does have its problems: the selfish gene. Many people travelling by bus would unload the road system, making it easier to travel by car.