Sensitivity and respect

In the aftermath of the brutal assassination of journalist/blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, the decision by the Office of the President not to curtail her State visit to Ukraine was rather insensitive and disrespectful. Surely, the Ukrainian authorities would have been sympathetic and understanding had the President returned immediately to Malta to grieve with her citizens.

National unity is attained not only by words but also by actions.

It was also insensitive and disrespectful of the initial inquiring magistrate to visit the crime scene in an attire more suitable for a picnic rather than a sombre occasion.

In Parliament, the performance of the Prime Minister was worthy, at least, of an Oscar nomination. And, rather than banging their desks in approval, members of government had better examined their conscience to ascertain whether they had contributed, unwittingly or otherwise, towards the breakdown of the rule of law in Malta.

The mix of international investigators is impressive and it is hoped the mandatories of this heinous crime will be apprehended, sparing us another Pietru Pawl Busuttil.

Meanwhile, the shameful performance of the Commissioner of Police in the press conference a few days after the murder matches the deadening silence of the Attorney General.

The anger of civil society at this state of affairs is justified and the Prime Minister would do well to accept the demands being made for proper justice to be done. He should also go one step further by asking the Justice Minister and the Home Minister (including the previous one) to assume political responsibility and resign.