Saturday, November 4, 2017, 06:32 by Edward Torpiano, Floriana

Pot and kettle

Allow me to pass a comment about the letter titled ‘Source of ridicule’ by Eddy Privitera (October 12), which said that Adrian Delia was asking a “manifestly stupid question” because he happened to ask: “Where is the surplus?”

For the correspondent to call one of Malta’s leading lawyers “stupid” made me think it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

