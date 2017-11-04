Pot and kettle
Allow me to pass a comment about the letter titled ‘Source of ridicule’ by Eddy Privitera (October 12), which said that Adrian Delia was asking a “manifestly stupid question” because he happened to ask: “Where is the surplus?”
For the correspondent to call one of Malta’s leading lawyers “stupid” made me think it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.
