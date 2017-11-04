Job vacancies
I refer to the article ‘2000 vacancies will not be filled next year’ (October 26).
Why are we only relying on foreign employees? The matter continued to grow over the years only because the ‘authority’, whoever that is, continues to admit there is a problem.
What about the Maltese people who are unemployed, illiterate or under-skilled? Apart from an aging population, we can find a solution if we go for a collective action plan and make an effort to truly make use of all available local human resources.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.