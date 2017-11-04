Bad policy

After the latest accident in Mġarr in which two men were injured and a dog was killed, I again ask why the animal welfare unit refuses to collect dogs and cats from the street unless the animal is injured. This accident could have possibly been avoided had the authorities in question changed such policy.

I witnessed this myself some weeks ago when two animal welfare employees were called to rescue a timid kitten hiding in a corner of a busy road. The staff asked where is the closest public garden so they could dump the cat there.

The responsible thing to do would have been to take it back to their premises, have it examined by a vet, neutered and then put up for adoption.