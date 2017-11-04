Spartans brush aside Naxxar
HAMRUN SPARTANS 2
NAXXAR LIONS 0
Hamrun Spartans bounced back from last week’s 1-0 defeat to Sliema Wanderers as they secured a 2-0 victory over Naxxar Lions.
Hamrun drew first blood through Francisco Marino Clavero who slotted the ball from close-range past Christop Nicht after receiving from Italian fullback Cristian Zaccardo.
On minute 64 Thiago Espindola wrapped up the victory for Scerri’s team when in front of Nicht, he nodded the ball past Naxxar’s goalkeeper to double the lead.
