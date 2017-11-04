X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, November 4, 2017, 21:17

Salah scores twice as Liverpool thrash sorry West Ham

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Emre Can (L).

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Emre Can (L).

Liverpool piled further misery on West Ham United with a 4-1 rout at the London Stadium on Saturday to move back into sixth spot in the Premier League and leave the Londoners hovering above the drop zone.

Quickfire goals by Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip midway through the first half put Juergen Klopp's side in control against a West Ham side woefully short of confidence.

West Ham improved immediately after the break and pulled a goal back through Manuel Lanzini but less than a minute later Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pounced again for the visitors for whom Salah drove in a fourth with 15 minutes left.

Liverpool's second successive league win moved them level on 19 points with champions Chelsea and Arsenal who are both in action on Sunday. Burnley also have 19 points.

West Ham are one place above the relegation zone.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. WATCH: Evra karate kicks Marseille fan in the head

  2. Mourinho: I've paid all my taxes

  3. Milan's Montella says he's 'watching my own funeral'

  4. Milan draw another blank in Europa League, Everton go out

  5. Greens march on to extend unbeaten run

  6. Stripes, Hibernians extend perfect start

  7. Five talking points about Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

  8. Evra never far from controversy throughout glittering career

  9. Mosta secure point against Gzira in dramatic finale

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed