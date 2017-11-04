Salah scores twice as Liverpool thrash sorry West Ham

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Emre Can (L).

Liverpool piled further misery on West Ham United with a 4-1 rout at the London Stadium on Saturday to move back into sixth spot in the Premier League and leave the Londoners hovering above the drop zone.

Quickfire goals by Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip midway through the first half put Juergen Klopp's side in control against a West Ham side woefully short of confidence.

West Ham improved immediately after the break and pulled a goal back through Manuel Lanzini but less than a minute later Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pounced again for the visitors for whom Salah drove in a fourth with 15 minutes left.

Liverpool's second successive league win moved them level on 19 points with champions Chelsea and Arsenal who are both in action on Sunday. Burnley also have 19 points.

West Ham are one place above the relegation zone.