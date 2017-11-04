Record-breaking Celtic make it 63 games unbeaten

Scott Brown (left) and Brendan Rodgers celebrating Celtic's milestone.

Celtic broke their own 100-year-old British record to make it 63 domestic games unbeaten with a 4-0 victory at St Johnstone.

Willie Maley's side went 62 games unbeaten between 1915 and 1917, but Brendan Rodgers' outfit have now replaced them in the history books after dominating at McDiarmid Park.

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Scott Sinclair, who converted a well-worked corner routine delivered by Stuart Armstrong.

Moussa Dembele nodded wide just before the break and Dedryck Boyata saw a second-half header cleared off the line as the Hoops hunted down a second goal.

Dembele eventually found it, with 18 minutes remaining, after latching on to Armstrong's low cross to convert from five yards.

Dembele's powerful run and cross then forced Steven Anderson into an own goal three minutes later and Olivier Ntcham wrapped up the record-breaking win late on by firing home from 20 yards to complete a fantastic team move.