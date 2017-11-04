Mosta secure point against Gzira in dramatic finale

Resilient Mosta dealt the Maroons a heavy blow as they held them to a 2-2 draw. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

GZIRA UNITED 2

MOSTA 2

Tyrone Farrugia was Mosta’s hero when he registered a late goal for the Blues to deny Gzira United the three points and top spot in the championship.

Gzira United were taking their time to adjust themselves into the game however Mosta surprised them with a ninth-minute lead.

The impressive Thomas Veronese attempted a cross from the left-hand side but Sem Kamana found himself into the path of the ball and deceived completely Justin Haber to send the ball into his own net.

Gzira had a glorious opportunity to restore parity when past the half-hour mark, Ekani Jonas floored Emmanuel Okoye in the penalty box.

However, former Hibernians Andrew Cohen sent his ball directly into Andreas Vella path with Mosta defenders clearing the danger immediately.

Nonetheless, five minutes later, Cohen made amends for his missed penalty when he delivered a delightful ball onto Moises Avila Perez’s feet with the latter hitting a first-time volley which gave Vella no chance to parry.

As time went by, Gzira were heading comfortably towards victory but Farrugia had other plans when following a set-piece, he slotted the ball into the net from close-range to secure an unlikely one point for his side to the cheers of the Mosta fans.