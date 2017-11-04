Balzan’s late comeback floors Birkirkara

Alfred Effiong of Balzan ahead of Birkirkara's Cain Attard. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Balzan scored two goals in the closing six minutes to lower the colours of archrivals Birkirkara

Three minutes from half-time, Birkirkara opened the score. Jake Grech squared for Matthew Guillaumier near the edge of the box to unleash a rising shot behind Janjusevic.

Balzan were a vastly improved lot at the beginning of the second half in which they looked the more likely side to score.

Three minutes into the second half, Balzan were livid when Glen Tonna first awarded them a penalty as a result of a foul committed by Kurt Zammit on Kaljevic, then overturned his original decision after consulting the assistant referee and instead awarded a free-kick to Birkirkara outside the area. From the resulting free-kick, Paul Fenech hit the wall.

Balzan’s equaliser came from nowhere when Paul Fenech found Kaljevic to head home as Cassar came out for the ball and was left stranded.

Carlos de Fiori Mendes, who had a poor game, took responsibility of a free-kick just outside the box to unleash a low drive which flew through a sea of yellow-and-red shirts to finish behind Cassar.