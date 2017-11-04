Watch: Who cares if there’s a traffic jam? Just drive on the other side of the road

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Traffic jams are now a staple diet of Maltese life. But the sheer disrespect shown by many as drivers are waiting in endless queues just adds to the sheer frustration.

Many people found themselves in this situation in Gozo on Friday as they made their way to Mġarr for the ferry service.

Fed up of waiting in traffic leading down to the harbour, they just crossed the double white line onto the other side of the road, blocking the lane for cars attempting to drive up from the harbour.

According to witnesses, one of those breaking the law was a Gozitan MP.

Police on sight witnessed the traffic breaches, but according to one witness, they failed to take action.

