Road collapses beneath weight of truck by Gozo salt pans
Nobody hurt in incident, Gozo Ministry says
Part of the road running along the Xwejni salt pans in Gozo has collapsed under the weight of a truck.
In a brief statement, the Gozo Ministry confirmed the incident on Triq ix-Xwejni and said nobody was hurt.
Works to repair the damage are already underway, the ministry added.
Photos circulating online show a construction truck practically on its left side, with its rear left wheels sunken into beneath the road surface.
In a similar incident earlier this week, a crane in Baħar ic-Cagħaq toppled over after part of the road beneath one of its stabilising arms gave way.
