Road collapses beneath weight of truck by Gozo salt pans

Part of Triq ix-Xwejni (pictured) collapsed. Photo: Shutterstock

Part of the road running along the Xwejni salt pans in Gozo has collapsed under the weight of a truck.

In a brief statement, the Gozo Ministry confirmed the incident on Triq ix-Xwejni and said nobody was hurt.

Works to repair the damage are already underway, the ministry added.

Photos circulating online show a construction truck practically on its left side, with its rear left wheels sunken into beneath the road surface.

In a similar incident earlier this week, a crane in Baħar ic-Cagħaq toppled over after part of the road beneath one of its stabilising arms gave way.