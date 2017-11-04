Ira Losco: I get my best ideas when I'm under pressure

Ira meeting some fans at her book launch for the photographic journal by Allen Venables.

Ira Losco

Age: 36

Occupation: Singer/songwriter/performer

Ira with her alternative band back in the days.

Best memory from the Malta of my youth is…playing all the clubs that unfortunately don’t have live music anymore.

Malta’s biggest challenge is… traffic congestion.

My life motto is…'never forget where you're coming from!'

The best thing I’ve recently read was…Q magazine... I love it because it filters out falsity in the industry.

The one concert I really, really remember is…Tori Amos with the Orchestra in Amsterdam... but playing the first edition of Isle of MTV and having the 45k crowd roar when I got on stage was a proud moment!

playing the first edition of Isle of MTV and having the 45k crowd roar when I got on stage was a proud moment

Facebook is…useful for artists to engage with their audience but otherwise something that has unfortunately changed society, not necessarily for the better I'm afraid.

If I could give a prestigious prize to a Maltese in any category, it would be…to Marc Storace for being the rock icon he is and still going strong at 67 years of age!!!

My ideal Friday night is… Dinner and wine with a gorgeous backdrop.

If I didn’t do this job, I’d pursue a career in… I was born to do this so.. nothing else would satisfy me.

Watch music videos from Ira's career here

I never expected my profession as a singer/musician to be as… fulfilling and inspiring to others as it is.

My favourite quote right now (good or bad) is… 'yes I can!'

If I could be any age for a week... I'd be 27 years old.... just the right amount of silliness, maturity and responsibility.

My favourite word is… Grazzi in Maltese and two words in English - Thank you... not used enough in my humble opinion!

My first thought when I woke up this morning... Bring it on!

A celebrity I would like to sit next to on a public bus ride... I'm sure Shia LaBeouf [American actor/filmmaker] is super cool to hang out with.

Ira Losco together with rocker Marc Storace.

When I die, I hope people remember me as... someone who fought for a music industry in Malta and who hopefully helped to inspire others reach their goal.

My next vacation spot will be… anywhere... I need a vacation but unfortunately it has to wait till the new album is done.

Roof-top terraces are meant for…VINO VINO and more VINO ...or streaking hahaha… only joking!

Check out Ira on Facebook for regular updates.