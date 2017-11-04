Announcements - 4 November, 2017

FORMOSA. On November 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, WALLACE of Ħamrun, residing at St Venera, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marlene, his daughters Rose, Jackie and her husband Mario Balzia, Claire and her husband Mario Farrugia, and Lucienne and her husband Frankie Buhagiar, his beloved grandchildren Mattea, Nicole, Isaac, Jake, Mikel and Gaia, his sister Rosalind and her husband Michael Buhagiar, his nephew Damian, his brothers and sisters-in-law, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, November 6, at 7.45am for St Venera parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On November 3, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, Mellieħa, MARIA GEMMA, widow of Anthony who passed away two months ago, of Paola, residing in St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Therese and her husband Dominic Cassar, her grandchildren Cristina and Angela and their fiancés, her sister Hilda, her in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, November 6, at 7am for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctor and staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and dedication.

Memorial Service

A memorial service and wake for the repose of the soul of BICE MIZZI, wife of Charles, Monday, November 6, at 4pm at Dar San Ġużepp, Żabbar. Donations to the institute will be appreciated. Isabelle Barry Michael Whitmore.

In Memoriam

CLEWS. Remembering our dear sister VERA. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 34th anniversary of her passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, Marian, nephews and nieces.

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the second anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, November 5 at 11.15am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard.

VELLA – ANNE. In loving memory, never forgotten. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 38th anni-versary of his demise. May he rest in peace. Never forgotten by Anne and family.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.