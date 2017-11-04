Best aircraft ground handling agent in Europe

Air China has honoured Flughafen Wien AG as the best ground handling agent in Europe. The airline rated punctuality, security, reliable baggage handling, customer satisfaction and handling of transfer connections particularly important to Air China

“We process up to four weekly flight connections of Air China between Peking and Barcelona with a stopover in Vienna,” said Julian Jäger, member of the management board of Flughafen Wien AG.

“Demands are particularly high when it comes to high-quality and speedy baggage handling as well as a short stopover for passengers in Vienna thanks to the high share of transfer and transit passengers on these frequencies.

“We are very pleased with this great recognition of our service quality underlining the fact that we rank among the very best flight interfaces in Europe.”

Each year, the Chinese airline honours service providers for ground handling whose outstanding aircraft ground handling and service quality significantly contribute to the airline’s success and passenger satisfaction. Flughafen Wien AG, the airport operating company, prevailed in the year 2016 and was named the best ground handling agent in the European region.

The airline rated quality factors such as punctuality in aircraft ground handling, guaranteed security on the airport apron, reliability in baggage handling and thus the high level of customer satisfaction.

The airline also emphasised the quick and efficient handling of transfer flightsin Vienna.

The Chinese airline has been operating transfer flights from Peking to Barcelona with a stopover in Vienna for the last three years. These flight connections boast a high proportion of transfer and transit passengers.

In Europe, the Chinese airline also operates flights to Frankfurt, Munich, London, Zurich, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Geneva, Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Istanbul and Moscow.

Vienna Airport has continuously gained recognition for its high-quality service. In the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, the airport was distinguished by Skytrax for having the best airport staff Europe and won the airport service quality award in gold from Airport Council International.

The airport was given the Beryll Award in 2015 for its pronounced barrier-free access. Since 2016, Vienna Airport has boasted the four-star airport rating from Skytrax.