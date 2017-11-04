Man arrested over 'explosives claim' at White House
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Washington DC after the Secret Service said he approached one of its uniformed officers near the White House and claimed to have "dropped explosives" in the area.
The incident prompted officials to put the White House on lockdown for several minutes and close nearby streets to pedestrians.
The Secret Service said a sweep of the area did not turn up any explosives.
Ervin Pettaway, of Washington DC, was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony threats.
The incident began at 9.24am, 19 minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.