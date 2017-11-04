Evacuations and road closures after a fire in central Moscow
Dozens of people have been evacuated in central Moscow after the rooftop of the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts caught fire.
Smoke was seen billowing over the building, which hosts paintings from private collections and is not used for exhibitions, according to the museum website.
More than 70 firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the Moscow Emergencies Ministry.
None of the museum's collection was damaged, the firefighters said.
