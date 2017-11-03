The ShenZhen Ruby Art Troupe from China

The Malta International Choir Festival continues today with a programme full of activities.

This morning, there will be secular music competitions at the Catholic Institute in Floriana from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2 to 5.30pm and more choirs will entertain visitors to Valletta with their performances at City Gate from 11 am to 2pm. International choirs will then take part in the Choral Ethnic Sounds concert being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre today at 7.30pm.

Among the choirs taking part in this concert are the ShenZhen Ruby Art Troupe from China, the Coro Lorenzo Perosi from Italy, Cantami from Germany, Voca and St Paul’s Choral Society from Malta, the chamber choir Con Moto from Lithuania, the Kefar Sava Chamber Choir from Israel, the Paduan Suara Mahasiswa Universitas Gajdah Mada from Indonesia, the Choir Music Friends from Romania, the Gente Habanera from Spain and the Carillon from Italy.

The festival runs until Sunday. For tickets for the Choral Ethnic Sounds concert, visit www.mcc.com.mt. For more information, log on to www.maltachoirfest.com.