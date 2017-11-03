Talk on ex-voto art pieces

An ex-voto painting

Michael Buhagiar

The Għaqda Talent Mosti is hosting a talk entitled Il-Pitturi Ex-Voto: Dettalji Storiċi Kif Ukoll mill-Ħajja ta’ Kuljum this evening in Mosta.

Michael Buhagiar will talk about ex-voto pictures found in various churches – art pieces which tell stories and tragedies connected to the sea, sickness and other historic incidents.

The talk will be held today at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, at 7pm. For more information, visit www.talentmosti.com or visit the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiz.