Fiddler on the Roof to be staged in Gozo

The actors during rehearsals.

George Curmi ‘il-Pusé’ will play the part of the fiddler.

One of the best-loved musicals, Fiddler on the Roof, is being staged this weekend and the next in Gozo.

With music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the production is based on the book Tevye and his Daughters (or Tevye the Dairyman) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem.

Set in a village in imperial Russia in 1905, the story centres on Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family’s lives. He must cope both with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters and their life choices, as well as with the edict of the Tsar that evicts the Jews from their village.

The Broadway production, which opened in 1964, won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, direction and choreography. A highly successful 1971 film adaptation enjoyed enduring international popularity including in Malta and won three Oscars.

Noel Galea landed the lead part of Tevye.

The main parts in the local 2.5-hour production will be played by Noel Galea as Tevye and Maria Cassar as Golde. Special guest star in this production will be Malta’s renowned violinist George Curmi (il-Pusé). Other characters will be interpreted by Ruth Portelli, Fabian Galea, Antonella Rapa and Lara Xerri Mompalao together with a 100-strong cast, including musicians, singers and dancers.

The musical director is John Galea, Jamie Camilleri is the artistic director, while choreography is in the hands of Simone Grech and Frances Zammit. The show is being put up by the Don Bosco Oratory and the Chorus Urbanus Productions.

Fiddler on the Roof will be staged at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre in Victoria tomorrow at 7.30pm, on Sunday at 2.30pm and on Sunday, November 12, at 5.30pm.

Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory every day after 5pm or by calling on 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Booking by e-mail on [email protected] gmail.com is also accepted.