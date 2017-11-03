Cello concert
An ensemble of four violoncellos from the Vienna Philharmonic will be performing tomorrow as part of The Three Palaces festival.
They will be playing well-known works by Corelli, Mozart, Schubert and Offenbach as well as others which are less frequently played in concert, such as the Serenade for 4 Violoncellos, Op. 29 by Franz Lachner.
The concert will take place at the National Museum of Archaeology in Republic Street, Valletta, tonight at 8pm. For tickets and more information, log on to www.3palacesfestival.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.