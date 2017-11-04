Xuereb claims double trap bronze in Australia

Nathan-Lee Xuereb (left) holding the bronze medal on the podium in Australia.

Maltese shooter Nathan-Lee Xuereb recorded a remarkable result as he placed third in the Double Trap Event in the Commonwealth Oceania Shooting Federation Championships, which are being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Xuereb sealed the third spot on the podium with a result of 139/150. He managed 29, 27, 27, 29 and 27 in his five rounds of shooting.

Meanwhile, Olympian shooter William Chetcuti finished fifth after managing 26, 30, 26, 29, and 29 to tally 140/150.

India’s representative Mittal Ankur won the gold medal followed by Matthew French who was participating on behalf of England.

In the meantime, Maltese shooter Jason Sciberras placed 13th in the Skeet Event of last Monday, with a total of 102/125.

The other Maltese participants, Brian Galea and Paul Formosa, will be involved in the Trap event which commences on Monday.

The Malta Team is being assisted by the Malta Shooting Sport Federation coach Jimmy Bugeja.