Thousands in Seoul make kimchi for charity
Aim is to make 120 tonnes
More than 2,300 people gather at the 4th Seoul Kimchi Festival to make kimchi, the Korean classic of fermented spicy cabbage, for the poor. No reporter narration.
About 60 tonnes of kimchi, made with spicy paste, garlic, ginger fish sauce and fermented cabbage, was prepared during the first day of the 4th Seoul Kimchi Festival, a charity event organised by Seoul City.
The organiser said they are aiming to make total 120 tonnes of kimchi to distribute to the poor of 25 districts in Seoul. South Koreans consume about 1.48 million tonnes of kimchi a year, according to the World Institute of Kimchi.
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the making and sharing of kimchi to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.
