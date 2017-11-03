Thousands in Seoul make kimchi for charity

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

More than 2,300 people including 400 foreigners gathered at the 4th Seoul Kimchi Festival today to make kimchi, the Korean classic of fermented spicy cabbage, for the poor.

About 60 tonnes of kimchi, made with spicy paste, garlic, ginger fish sauce and fermented cabbage, was prepared during the first day of the 4th Seoul Kimchi Festival, a charity event organised by Seoul City.

The organiser said they are aiming to make total 120 tonnes of kimchi to distribute to the poor of 25 districts in Seoul. South Koreans consume about 1.48 million tonnes of kimchi a year, according to the World Institute of Kimchi.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the making and sharing of kimchi to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.