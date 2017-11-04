Watch: Archbishop pays Times of Malta a visit

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Archbishop Charles Scicluna visited Allied Newspaper offices earlier today and met with members of the company board, management and newsroom staff.



The archbishop mused on a book he is reading called Il Manifesto dell’ Antimafia and reflected on author Nando dalla Chiesa’s examination of a society “infested and manipulated” by organised crime.



Archbishop Scicluna also used the visit to urge management to ensure journalists had all the support and tools they needed to carry out their duties.



Having met with Times of Malta staff members, employees of sister company Progress Press and touring the companies' Mrieħel premises, the Archbishop then led a mass open to all employees.

Allied Newspapers is the Times of Malta's parent company.