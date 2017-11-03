Today's front pages

A patient at Mount Carmel Hospital died of Legionella, the Times of Malta reveals today, with the story being kept under wraps, along with a report about the penalty points system that was supposed to be revised for driving misdemeanours.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report that the executives from eight international media houses are insisting on an investigation into what is going on in Malta, as well as another one linked to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in which it claims that the police have turned up nothing new since her death.

The Malta Independent carries a farewell letter to the slain blogger from Vicky Ann Cremona, while Nationalist MP Chris Said tries to pour oil onto troubled waters after he presented a motion in Parliament whose contents the party were not aware of.

And L-Orizzont also has a main story inked to the murder, in this case saying that the President was 'not welcome' at this afternoon's funeral. It also notes tha the General Workers' Union is satisfied with the outcome of a directive affecting workers.