Second man charged over Diamonds International hold-up

An Albanian man was today charged with being involved in the preparations leading to the October 5 armed holdup at a Tigne store.

Artan Coku, 25, residing at Pietà, was charged with having on the Sunday morning before the holdup assisted the alleged perpetrators of the crime by scouting the area of the shop.

The man had allegedly visited the location to determine the general layout and to make sure that the Diamonds International outlet was actually open on the day of the planned coup.



Upon consultation with both parties, the court, presided over by Magistrate Grazio Mercieca, after taking note of the man’s possible intention of registering a guilty plea, remanded the arrested suspect in custody.

The case was put off to next week to allow the parties to consult with the Attorney General with regard to the accused’s plea.

Lawyer Patrick Valentino was defence counsel, while inspectors Carlos Cordina, Mark Mercieca and James Grech prosecuted.