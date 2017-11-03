X

Closing in:

Friday, November 3, 2017, 13:19

Police officer injured by man resisting arrest

Fgura incident leaves RIU officer hospitalised

A police officer was hospitalised this morning after a man turned violent while resisting arrest. 

The incident happened at around 11.30am, police confirmed, when Rapid Intervention Unit members were called to Hompesch Road in Fgura. 

Officers stopped a man there who however fought back, injuring one of the officers. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing. 

The aggressor was arrested and is in police custody.

