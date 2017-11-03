No solar farms in scenic countryside, PA assures Siġġiewi council

Photo: Shutterstock

A solar farm policy approved just last month forbids any such projects in the open countryside, protected areas, Natura 2000 sites or agricultural land among others, the Planning Authority noted this morning.

In a statement, the PA said that the policy framework lists large-scale rooftops, SME sites, disused landfills and car parks as preferred sites for solar farms.

The PA was responding to a motion passed by Siġġiewi local council earlier this week, in which councillors resolved to push back against attempts to develop solar farms in the Siġġiewi countryside.

In the motion, the local council noted that applications to develop solar farms in the town's ODZ areas had been filed with the PA and said they expected such applications to increase in the future.

They insisted solar farms, while beneficial to society, should not be developed to the detriment of the natural countryside or in a way which left an indelible mark on scenic locations.

This, the PA said in its statement this morning, was forbidden by the policy framework passed last month.

Among the sites in which solar farm development is forbidden: