Hundreds flock to Mosta to bid Daphne Caruana Galizia farewell

Ms Caruana Galizia's casket is carried into church.

Daphne Caruana Galizia will be laid to rest today following a funeral ceremony at the Mosta Rotunda.

People began filing into the church shortly after 1pm and before long the pews were filled with mourners there to pay their respects to the murdered journalist and the relatives who survive her.

There is a strong police presence outside the church, with a few locals milling around in front of the parvis and others lining the roads leading to the church.

Various dignitaries including president emeritus Eddie Fenech Adami, former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi and former PN leader Simon Busuttil have all been spotted in the pews.

Ms Caruana Galizia's husband and sons before the funeral service started. Photo: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

European Parliament Antonio Tajani is present, as is OSCE media freedom representative Harlem Desir.

Ms Caruana Galizia's family have told Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca they are not welcome at the funeral. The burial will be private.

Flags on all government buildings as well as the law courts are flying at half mast today, following the government's decision to call a national day of mourning.

Mosta church earlier today. Photo: Reuters

2.20pm Ms Caruana Galizia's funeral comes one day after the UN-designated International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

She is one of 44 journalists killed this year alone. Over the past 11 years, more than 900 journalists have been murdered, the UN has said.

2.10pm People as far away as New Zealand are in mourning: a vigil in memory of Ms Caruana Galizia was held in Auckland.

"New Zealanders owe a huge debt of gratitude to Daphne, who twice 'blew the whistle', using Panama Papers information exposing how NZ 'Foreign Trusts' were being allegedly used for money- laundering, by Maltese 'Politically Exposed Persons' (PEPs), at the highest levels," organisers wrote.

They've uploaded a video of the event.

2.08pm It's not just in Malta that flags are flying at half mast: European Union flags outside the European Commission have also been partly lowered.

Flags at half-mast to join the national day of mourning called by the Maltese government for Daphne Caruana Galizia, journalist and blogger pic.twitter.com/nrCS0FxOfU — European Commission (@EU_Commission) November 3, 2017

2.05pm Ms Caruana Galizia was brutally murdered more than two weeks ago, in an assassination that shocked the world. Her killing has drawn condemnation from all quarters, and the European Commission today upped the pressure on the Maltese government to find her killers.



2pm The church is packed to the rafters and people arriving now are being turned back.

1.55pm Journalists were told they "should be ashamed of themselves" by mourners as camera shutters clicked when the coffin was lifted out of the hearse.

1.50pm People applauded as Ms Caruana Galizia's casket was carried into the church.

In Malta this Friday to attend the funeral of journalist #DaphneCaruanaGalizia and call for transparent & independent inquiry #EndImpunity pic.twitter.com/1SFXcEEeuk — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) November 3, 2017