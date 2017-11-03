With reference to the item entitled ‘Council not told of late Sliema works’ (October 28), we, as the new owners of the former Imperial Hotel, would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to residents in the neighbourhood over which we had no control.

As things developed, there was no way we could have advised the Sliema local council in advance because the continuation of works into the night was the result of a number of unforeseen circumstances on the part of the contractor. Among others, these included damage in the cement pump on site, which resulted in further prolongation of casting the reservoirs, which volumes will be amounting to about 2,880 cubic metres of water. Once started, this process had to be completed, causing the works to go on so late.

On a more positive note, we would like to reassure readers that every effort is being made to restore the building of the former Imperial Hotel to its past glory while converting it into a 5-star care home for the elderly. The façade will be converted to its original state of centuries ago once the laborious repair and restoration work is completed. To further enhance the exterior, all the unsightly aluminium windows and the balcony are to be replaced by wooden apertures.

The project is expected to be completed by end 2018. For us, the transformation of this building into a superior care home environment is as important as the professional medical care and services we shall be providing to our future residents as from 2019.

For further information, we can be contacted at [email protected].