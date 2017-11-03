Unfair immunity

People who entertain the idea of becoming elected members of Parliament cannot and should never file defamation writs in the civil courts. Maltese MPs are lucky indeed to enjoy parliamentary privilege, which means they can express whatever fortunate or, more likely, unfortunate thoughts that come to mind. Any journalist’s allegations can be refuted in Parliament with no fear that an MP can be challenged in the civil courts.

Journalist constitute the fourth estate in Malta. The first estate includes the President and the executive; the second is the legislature and the third the judiciary.

The law must apply equally to all four estates and if that means a referendum to do so then let that happen.

Until there is a level playing field corrupt politicians across the board will use the court system as a shield. As they have done so effectively with Daphne Caruana Galizia. Thus, forthwith, all in this country should enjoy parliamentary immunity when it comes to challenging corruption and inefficiency in government.

Of course the first and second estates may choose to give up their privileges granted to them by law and let the courts decide. Yet, these two abysmal estates are responsible for clogging up the courts and there is litigation even against a dead martyr.

They have no shame and will never have until everybody in Malta, across this great political divide, decides to put politicians in their place. They should be the people’s servants not the masters of graft and corruption.

Never vote for any politician who files a lawsuit against anybody. Instead vote for somebody who promises to grant the immunity s/he enjoys to all who seek to challenge corruption.