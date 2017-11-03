Stripes, Hibernians extend perfect start

Hibernians extended their perfect start to cement their lead in the championship. Photo: Maria Farrugia

Defending champions Birkirkara and title contenders Hibernians stretched their perfect start to the season after emerging winners from this week’s BOV Women’s League games.

The Stripes hit nine past struggling Fgura United with Raina Giusti booking the match ball with a hat-trick while defender Gabriella Zahra added two more goals. Alishia Sultana, skipper Stephania Farrugia and Veronique Mifsud put their names on the scoresheet while Fgura’s Jacqueline Abdilla was unfortunate to add another for the opposition through an own-goal.

The Paolites secured the three points in a 3-0 victory over the erstwhile Kirkop United.

Neil Zarb Cousin’s side scored through Francesca Chircop and a brace from midfielder Shona Zammit, as both players continue to add goals under their belt in the early stages of the season.

Experienced player Rebecca D’Agostino grabbed a brace as Mġarr United marched on in a comfortable victory over Mosta. Amber Grech sealed the win with later on.

Raiders (Luxol) won with the odd goal in seven as they secured a 4-3 victory in a thrilling match against Tarxien Rainbows. Rodianne Zerafa scored twice followed by goals from Andy Zammit Mizzi and Leanne Micallef. Meanwhile, youth Kailey Willis netted an impressive hat-trick for the losing side to move up to four goals in this season’s top-scorer list in her maiden Senior season.

Standings

Hibernians 12 ; Birkirkara, Raiders (Luxol) 9; Kirkop 7; Mġarr 6; Tarxien Rainbows 2; Fgura 1; Swieqi, Mosta 0.

Next programme

Tuesday – 20.15

Charles Abela Stadium Mosta vs Birkirkara.

Fgura Ground Fgura vs Kirkop.

Mġarr Ground Raiders (Luxol) vs Hibernians.

Żebbuġ Ground Swieqi vs Mġarr.