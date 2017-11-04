Greens march on to extend unbeaten run

Steve Pisani (right) of Floriana tries to win possession in midfield against Senglea Athletic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

FLORIANA 3

SENGLEA A. 0

Floriana chalked up their fifth win of the season to stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games, after breaking little sweat to brush aside Senglea Athletic 3-0.

On minute 41, the Greens drew first blood four minutes from half-time.

Fontanella notched the ball towards Arthur Oyama and the wing-back blasted a long-range shot which Giulio Cetrangolo failed to keep out from the net to put the Greens ahead.

Past the hour mark, Ignacio Varela was deployed as a replacement for the injured Dylan Grima and the forward wasted no time in leaving his mark when a couple of minutes later, he sent an inviting ball into the box and with the simplest of tasks ahead, Fontanella nodded the ball into an empty net.

Ten minutes from time, the Greens made sure of the win with a well-engineered counter-attack.

Cabral rushed all the way on the left flank before notching the ball towards Varela with the latter moving it forward to Pisani.

The Malta international sent a delightful ball into the net on which Cabral connected to head home his first goal of the season, against his former club.