San Anton Palace restoration aided by Spaces

Local company Spaces has provided a variety of goods to help with the extensive restoration of San Anton Palace.

Spaces, through its partnership with Seven Sedie Chairs and Scappini, provided San Anton Palace with loose and custom furniture to give the rooms a refreshed look. They also provided wooden wall cladding, wooden soffits and wooden parquet flooring, to safeguard the historic value and authenticity of the President of Malta’s official residence.

“It is difficult to fathom the amount of work and time required for a restoration of this type. Witnessing some of the works being carried out has helped us comprehend how painstaking such restoration is,” said Marcel Mercieca, managing director of Spaces.

The restoration began in early 2015 and among the areas restored were the rooms around the private garden.

Following this, the stables built by the Knights in the 16th Century which were being used as garages and storage areas were also transformed into rooms for different uses such as lecture rooms, as well as for exhibitions, talks, seminars, chamber music presentations and similar activities.