New paving for Valletta pedestrian entrance

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

The pedestrian entry through City Gate in Valletta will be resurfaced, after the Times of Malta received reports that people were falling and hurting themselves “on a daily basis” in the area.

The incidents have been attributed to the area not being levelled properly.

The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, the company overseeing the works, said it only had received one report of someone claiming they tripped due to the temporary pedestrian area not being paved properly. It is now looking into the incident.

“We are aware that such works might cause some inconvenience, but we must keep in mind that the pedestrian passageway is temporary and adequate directional signage is evident throughout,” a spokesman for the GHRC said.

“Such a situation was inevitable due to restrictions of access to Valletta, and we made sure to allow adequate access both for pedestrians and public transport vehicles, while not affecting the work in progress.”

Asked about such incidents, Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli said the local council had not received any reports, but that it is under the GHRC’s remit to investigate the issues, noting that “Our remit starts from inside the bridge.”

The Times of Malta is also informed that other works in the square that involve surfacing, finishes and general maintenance will be “completed shortly”.

Works to the Valletta entrance entered their final phase last month, with the area leading to the Triton Fountain now reopened to the public and the public transport hub moved in part to St James Ditch.

The area is expected to be completed by the new year, before Valletta takes over the status of European Capital of Culture.

The square at the entrance will feature a Malta Tourism Authority office and archaeological finds discovered during the project.

The €24 million European Union-funded project is led by the GHRC. University of Malta researchers were involved in advising it on suitable greenery for the square.