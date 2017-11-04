Nautical paradise in Valletta
The Marina di Valletta in Pietà has been transformed into a proper nautical paradise in the annual Valletta Boat Show.
Over four days, visitors can walk through the luxurious display of boats, from sailing boats, powerboats and speedboats, incorporating a range of different lines.
It features over 70 exhibitors from around the world, including the most prestigious names in the boating and yachting industry.
Since the annual maritime exhibition started in 2007, it has registered a steady growth, making it the country’s biggest boating event, delighting over 20,000 visitors annually.
