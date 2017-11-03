Lions Club collecting food for charities
Canned and packed goods being requested
Members of Lions Club St. Paul’s Bay will be at Piscopo’s Cash and Carry at St Paul’s Bay in the afternoon of Friday November 17 and all day on Saturday November 18, to collect canned and packed food to be donated to the needy families by the St Paul’s Bay Parish, the St Andrews food bank and Dar Merħba Bik.
