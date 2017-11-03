X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, November 3, 2017, 10:32

Lions Club collecting food for charities

Canned and packed goods being requested

Members of Lions Club St. Paul’s Bay will be at Piscopo’s Cash and Carry at St Paul’s Bay in the afternoon of Friday November 17 and all day on Saturday November 18, to collect canned and packed food to be donated to the needy families by the St Paul’s Bay Parish, the St Andrews food bank and Dar Merħba Bik.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - 2 November, 2017

  2. Falling bricks crush van in Floriana

  3. Announcements - 3 November, 2017

  4. Eight-storey complex proposed at Mellieħa ‘community centre’

  5. Man reported missing, found

  6. Broken lights, no numberplate... it's only a Transport Malta car

  7. Road works at Qormi junction continue tonight

  8. Canned squid recalled

  9. 10,000 passengers travel with tallinja card on the Valletta...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed