Announcements - 3 November, 2017

BONELLO. On November 1, at St Vincent de Paul residence, TERESA (Tessie), née Perici, widow of Henry, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her daughter Maria and her husband Walter Bonnici, her sons Joseph and his wife Rita, Charles and his wife Annabelle, Paul, and Lawrence and his wife Anna-Maria, her beloved grandchildren Kathryn, Elaine and her husband Sven Melander, David and his wife Stephanie, Maria, Kevin, Chiara and her husband Clint Tanti, Julian, Michelle and Alison, her great-grandchildren Alfred, Mattias and Giulia, her brother, the Rev. Can. Francis Perici, Rose, widow of her brother Joseph and Yvonne, widow of her brother John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Saturday, November 4 at 9am for St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On October 31, JOSEPH BORG M.O.M, of Ħamrun, residing in Mosta, widower of Olga, née Romano, aged 80, sadly passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Johanna and her husband Allen Venables and Yvette and her husband Alex Mallia, his grandchildren Emma, Matthew, Andrew and Nik, his sister Mary, his brothers Francis and Anthony, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, November 4 at 8.30am at Mosta parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA GALIZIA – DAPHNE, née Vella, on October 16. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Peter, her sons Matthew, Andrew and Lucie, Paul and Jessica, her parents Michael and Rose, her sisters Corinne and Ondré, Amanda and Pierre, and Helene and Mark, her sister-in-law Antonia and Matthew, her nephew Nicholas and her nieces Michela, Megan and Amy, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at Mosta parish church today, November 3 at 2pm, followed by private burial in the family crypt. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Merħba Bik, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On November 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, WALLACE of Ħamrun, residing at St Venera, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marlene, his daughters Rose, Jackie and her husband Mario Balzia, Claire and her husband Mario Farrugia, and Lucienne and her husband Frankie Buhagiar, his beloved grandchildren Mattea, Nicole, Isaac, Jake, Mikel and Gaia, his sister Rosalind and her husband Michael Buhagiar, his nephew Damian, his brothers and sisters-in-law, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, November 6 at 7.45am for St Venera parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. On October 30, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, FRANK, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Edwige, née Baldacchino, his son-in-law Josè Esquina Casalla, his sisters Margaret, wife of Joe Ellul Vincenti, and Helen Fabri, his brother Joseph and his wife Angela, his sister-in-law Rose, widow of Louis, his brother-in-law Roger and his wife Betty Baldacchino, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 4 at 9am at St Julians parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. Remembering our beloved mother TERESA with love and gratitude on the 60th anniversary of her demise. Rest in peace, dear one. Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette.

CUOMO. In loving memory of a beloved sister and aunt, JOSEPHINE, today the seventh anniversary of her death. Always fondly remembered by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of WINNIE, today being the 26th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH PILLOW – THERÈSE (Cissie), née Copperstone. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 45th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and greatly missed by her children Jean, Peter, MaryAnne, Adeline, Maria and their spouses. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – NADYA, née Attard Bezzina. Today being the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by John and by her children and grandchildren Martin and Claire, Michael and Becky, Emma, Amy and Mark. Tomorrow’s 5pm Mass at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary (Maria Bambina) parish church, Naxxar, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

ZARB – NADYA. Fondly remembered in our prayers. Bobby and Elena.

ZARB. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, NADYA, today being the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Charles and Marion, Hadrian and Valerie and their children.

ZARB. In loving memory of a dear daughter and sister-in-law, NADYA, today being the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her mother-in-law Antoinette, Mariella and Anand, Tonio and Doris, Candida and Anton, Andre and Nadya and Nicky. Also missed by all her nieces and nephews.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 7am and 4pm in Giovanni Pullicino, Il-Qubbajt, Il-Kurkanta and Il-Penit streets, Żebbuġ.

Between 2pm and 4.30pm in Is-Sienja, Victor Vassallo, Il-Marġ, Is-Sedqa, Il-Pitkali, Il-Ħatab, and Il-Kappar streets, Attard.

Between 7.30am and 2pm in Brighelle, Il-Qarċilla, Lewis V.Farrugia, Carmel Brincat, Ħal Qormi, Notabile, San Gwakkin and It-3 ta’ Settembru 1798 streets, Birkirkara.

Between 8am and 1pm in Desain, Il-Kardinal Rabrizio Sciberras, San Lawrenz, Il-Mina L-Kbira, Wenzu Dyer, Il-Lvant, Il-Kunvent, San Ġorġ, Il-Kan. Luigi Fenech, Bettina, L-10 ta’ Awwissu 1258, Melchiorre Gafa and San Duminku streets and Telgħet Il-Vittmi Tal-Polvrista and Xatt Ir-Risq areas, Vittoriosa.

Between 8am and 1pm in Hans Christian Andersen, A.De Saavedra, Il-Kappella Ta’ San Mikiel and San Luqa streets, Naxxar.

Between 8am and 5pm in University No4 (ICT) area, Msida.

Between 8am and 10am and between 3pm and 5pm in Il-Belt Valletta, It-Torri Ta’ Kalamija, Santu Kristu and Ħal Tarxien streets and alley Il-Vova, Għaxaq.

Between 8am and 10am and between 3pm and 5pm in Belt Valletta and Ħal Tarxien streets and Zona Industrijali area, Gudja.

Between 8am and 10am and between 3pm and 5pm in Tal-Barrani street, Żejtun.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.