The Shoreline establishes its sales and marketing team

The Shoreline sales and marketing team (from left) Yosef Farrugia, Liane Gatt and Andrew Gatt.

The Shoreline, which is set to create a new landmark commercial destination and premium residential spaces in the south of Malta, set up its sales and marketing team led by manager Andrew Gatt.

With over 25 years of experience in real estate and an impeccable reputation, Mr Gatt brought with him a wealth of industry expertise, professionalism and customer care. He is responsible in developing a strong sales and marketing team and creating various tools to better inform and serve clients.

“In recent months, we have developed an excellent synergy within our small but highly-focused sales and marketing team at The Shoreline, a high-quality residential project with a great location. The team, consisting of sales and marketing manager Gatt, sales assistant Liane Gatt and office administrator Yosef Farrugia, has been carefully selected to create a combination of skills in sales, finance, marketing and administration,” said Steve Carter, managing director of Ricasoli Properties Ltd, the privately-funded entity developing the €200 million project at SmartCity in Kalkara.

With most of its residences enjoying spectacular views, beautifully landscaped open spaces and an assortment of community amenities, The Shoreline will further enhance the area of SmartCity.

The development will add an essential residential component to the current office and catering developments, as a number of exciting projects in this zone have already been announced.

“Sales results to date are a reflection of the sales and marketing team’s capabilities and commitment. The Shoreline Phase 1, consisting of 100 apartments, has seen an unprecedented sales success within a few months from launch.

“An affordable sophisticated apartment project for those looking for a unique experience in contemporary living, The Shoreline enjoys a Specially Designated Area Status (SDA). This status provides a significant potential for foreign investors who may be interested in owning apartments at this new and prestigious landmark,” explained Mr Carter.